Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

Apple podržava prijedlog zakona kalifornijskog Senata koji zahtijeva izvješćivanje o stakleničkim plinovima

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 8, 2023
Apple podržava prijedlog zakona kalifornijskog Senata koji zahtijeva izvješćivanje o stakleničkim plinovima

Apple has publicly endorsed a California Senate bill that would require large companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions on an annual basis. The bill, proposed by Senator Scott Wiener, aims to hold businesses accountable for their contribution to climate change.

In a letter signed by Apple’s Director for State and Local Government Affairs, D. Michael Foulkes, the company expressed the importance of measurement and reporting in understanding their environmental impact. Apple joins other major companies, including Adobe, Ikea, and Microsoft, in supporting the bill.

If passed, the bill would require public and private companies with annual revenue over $1 billion and operating in California to disclose verified data on their planet-warming emissions. This move is a significant step towards transparency and climate action, highlighting the need for companies to take responsibility for their environmental footprint.

Additionally, there is a separate bill under discussion that would require companies operating in California with a revenue of $500 million to report on climate-related financial risks. This would include information on whether they have budgeted for increased compliance and insurance costs due to climate impacts.

Apple specifically commends the bill’s inclusion of Scope 3 emissions, which include indirect emissions related to companies’ supply chains and end-users. They also suggest allowing sufficient time for data collection, quality control, and third-party review of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which relate to emissions from operations and energy use.

Apple’s endorsement of this legislation reflects the growing recognition among major corporations that transparency and reporting are essential for addressing climate change. By publicly disclosing their emissions, companies can take tangible steps towards reducing their environmental impact and contributing to global sustainability efforts.

Izvori:
– Reuters: [link]
– Activist group Ceres: [link]

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Kako deblokirati Apple TV+ s VPN-om: nezaobilazno rješenje za strujanje

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Apple Watch Series 9: Što očekivati ​​u smislu specifikacija i senzora

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tehnologija

Flip and Fold Phones: Nova bitka za tržišni udio

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Vijesti iz kluba

Utjecaj umjetne inteligencije i strojnog učenja na globalni FinTech ekosustav

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Kako deblokirati Apple TV+ s VPN-om: nezaobilazno rješenje za strujanje

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Apple Watch Series 9: Što očekivati ​​u smislu specifikacija i senzora

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Flip and Fold Phones: Nova bitka za tržišni udio

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari