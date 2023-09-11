Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Tehnologija

Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore dobiva dvije industrijske nagrade

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 11, 2023
Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore dobiva dvije industrijske nagrade

AMTD Digital Inc., a comprehensive digital solutions platform based in France, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, has been honored with two major industry awards. The serviced apartment hotel, in which AMTD Digital holds a 51% ownership, has received the “Asia’s Leading New Serviced Apartments 2023” award from the World Travel Awards and the “Best Interior Design Award 2023” from AltoVita Singapore.

The World Travel Awards is a highly prestigious program in the travel and tourism industry, and winning this award is a symbol of excellence recognized worldwide. AltoVita, on the other hand, is an operator of an online corporate accommodation platform known for its enterprise software providing access to a wide network of housing options globally.

These recognitions serve as a testament to the trust and support that Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore has received from its customers, guests, and partners. As part of the AMTD Group, which also owns L’Officiel Inc. SAS, a global fashion media company, AMTD Digital is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality and VIP experiences.

AMTD Digital Inc. is a comprehensive digital solutions platform that operates in various sectors, including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments, and hospitality and VIP services. It serves as the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem, integrating and empowering the various digital businesses within its ecosystem.

AMTD Assets Group, a subsidiary of AMTD Digital, focuses on the real estate market, specializing in hospitality and lifestyle concepts globally. The company adopts a customer-centric approach, offering VIP membership services across stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rentals, food and beverage, and club membership services in major cities worldwide.

In conclusion, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore’s recent awards validate its commitment to delivering exceptional service and experiences to its customers. As part of the AMTD Digital Inc. ecosystem, the company continues to strive for excellence in hospitality and digital solutions.

Izvori:
– Business Wire: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911270050/en/
– AMTD Digital Inc.: https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news
– AMTD Assets Group: No URL provided

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Tehnologija

Japan će razviti raketni motor na metan za lansiranje 2030

Rujna 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tehnologija

Rasprodaja Discover Samsung: nabavite Samsung SmartThings Station za samo 1 USD!

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tehnologija

Umjetnost uklanjanja nereda: otpuštanje viška

Rujna 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Korištenje eDNA za razumijevanje genetskog sastava cijele populacije

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ini astronauti i kozmonauti sigurno stigli na Međunarodnu svemirsku postaju

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova utrka za Mjesec: Uspostavljanje lunarne ekonomije

Rujna 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari