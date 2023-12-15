SpaceX se priprema za lansiranje revolucionarnih mobilnih Starlink satelita

SpaceX is set to make history tonight with the launch of the first cellular Starlink satellites. The company plans to send a total of 21 satellites into orbit, six of which will be equipped to provide data connectivity to unmodified smartphones on the ground, giving access to seamless global texting, calling, and browsing capabilities. This groundbreaking launch represents a significant step towards SpaceX’s goal of revolutionizing mobile network connectivity.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently granted SpaceX clearance to begin deploying the Direct to Cell Starlink satellites into Earth’s orbit, followed by temporary authorization to test the cellular Starlink system in 25 locations across the US. During the 180-day testing period, SpaceX will transmit data from the satellites to 2,000 test devices on the ground, utilizing T-Mobile’s licensed spectrum.

SpaceX envisions its next-generation Starlink satellites acting as orbiting cell towers, enabling widespread connectivity that extends beyond land masses to lakes and coastal waters. The company plans to launch approximately 840 direct-to-cell capable satellites over the next six months, with the aim of delivering commercial service by 2024.

Despite these advancements, SpaceX still awaits full approval from the FCC to offer commercial service. Concerns have been raised by rival companies regarding potential radio interference caused by the cellular Starlink system. However, SpaceX remains dedicated to resolving these concerns and delivering a cutting-edge cellular network to users worldwide.

The launch is scheduled for 9:19 p.m. PT from California, with a backup window available tomorrow at 12:37 a.m. PT if necessary. As spectators eagerly await this momentous event, the culmination of years of research and development will soon bring us closer to a future of unparalleled connectivity and communication.