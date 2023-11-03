Astronomi pozivaju na preimenovanje najbližih susjednih galaksija

A coalition of astronomers is pushing for the renaming of two of the Milky Way’s closest neighboring galaxies, the Large Magellanic Cloud and Small Magellanic Cloud. Led by Dr. Mia de los Reyes, an assistant professor of astronomy at Amherst College, the astronomers argue that the current names are inappropriate due to the violent and colonialist legacy of the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, after whom they were named.

According to Dr. de los Reyes, Magellan was not an astronomer and did not discover the galaxies. Indigenous peoples had names and legends for these systems that predate Magellan by thousands of years. The scientist emphasizes that astronomical objects should not be named after individuals associated with violent colonialism. Instead, the astronomers propose using alternative names that respect the cultural heritage of the indigenous people who originally named these galaxies.

The renaming campaign has gained support from numerous astronomers, who agree that Magellan’s name should not be attached to the galaxies he did not discover. However, the proposal also faces criticism from a vocal minority of the general public. The astronomers hope to present their case to the International Astronomical Union and hold a vote on the name change.

While alternative names such as “Meridional” and “Milky” have been suggested, the astronomers aim to find a solution that retains the popular acronymic LMC and SMC. By seeking the renaming of these galaxies, astronomers are challenging traditional practices of honoring individuals regardless of their controversial legacies. As with recent efforts to rename geographic locations, military installations, and bird species, this campaign reflects a greater societal shift towards a more inclusive and reflective approach to naming and honoring.

PITANJA:

Q: Why are astronomers calling for the renaming of the Magellanic Clouds?

A: Astronomers believe that the current names of the Large Magellanic Cloud and Small Magellanic Cloud, named after Ferdinand Magellan, are inappropriate due to his violent colonialist legacy and the fact that he did not discover the galaxies.

Q: What alternative names have been proposed for the galaxies?

A: Some alternative names suggested include “Meridional” and “Milky.”

Q: Who supports the renaming campaign?

A: Around 50 astronomers have already signed onto the campaign, and an additional 50 have expressed interest in it.

Q: What is the goal of the campaign?

A: The astronomers aim to present their proposal to the International Astronomical Union and hold a vote on the name change.

Q: Why is renaming important?

A: Renaming these galaxies reflects a broader societal shift toward honoring individuals based on their accomplishments and values while being mindful of their controversial legacies.