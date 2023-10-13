Razumijevanje brzih klimatskih promjena i njihovih potencijalnih posljedica

In a series of articles written by futurist Marshall Brain, the threat of climate change and its potential impact on civilization has been explored. The focus of this particular article is the concept of runaway climate change and how it could lead to the collapse of civilization.

Runaway climate change refers to a tipping point in the climate system, where the effects of accumulated climate change trigger a positive feedback loop that accelerates climate change even further. This rapid acceleration could cause potentially irreversible damage to the climate system, making mitigation efforts too late to prevent catastrophic consequences.

Currently, we are in a period of “predictable climate change,” where the planet’s temperature rises in a relatively predictable manner as carbon dioxide levels increase. However, in the worst-case scenario of runaway climate change, we lose control over the future of climate change, and the planet starts heating up on its own.

One indicator of runaway climate change would be if the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere exceeds expectations based on human emissions alone. As the graph of carbon dioxide concentration shows, the current increase is fairly steady and predictable. However, if carbon dioxide levels start to rise more rapidly, it could suggest that the planet itself is releasing significant amounts of carbon dioxide, independent of human actions. This could be a sign that runaway climate change is underway, and the collapse of civilization could be imminent.

One potential source of additional carbon dioxide is the thawing tundra in the Arctic. As the tundra melts, it releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Currently, tundra emissions account for a small percentage compared to human emissions, but as more tundra melts, this number will likely increase. Once tundra emissions reach a level nearing that of human emissions, it could contribute to exponential growth in carbon dioxide concentration.

Another concerning factor is the increase in methane concentration in the atmosphere. Methane is another greenhouse gas, and while its current levels are not as significant as carbon dioxide, the graph reveals a concerning trend. Methane levels increased until around 1998, leveled off for a decade, and then started increasing again. If this trend continues, it could indicate the start of exponential growth in methane concentration, further exacerbating the effects of climate change.

It’s important to note that methane is around 28 times more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over a 100-year timeframe. Additionally, methane decomposes after approximately a decade, unlike carbon dioxide, which remains in the atmosphere for much longer.

These indicators suggest that runaway climate change could have devastating consequences for our civilization. While a definitive timeline for the collapse of civilization may not be possible, monitoring these trends and taking immediate action to reduce emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change is essential to safeguarding our future.

