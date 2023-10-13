Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

SpaceX-ova raketa Falcon Heavy lansirat će NASA-inu misiju na asteroid Psyche

ByGabriel Botha

Listopada 13, 2023
SpaceX-ova raketa Falcon Heavy lansirat će NASA-inu misiju na asteroid Psyche

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch on Friday morning, carrying a NASA mission bound for the asteroid Psyche. The mission aims to study the composition of the asteroid, which is described as “an unusual object likely rich in metal.” The Psyche spacecraft, about the width of a tennis court, will embark on a nearly six-year journey covering about 2.2 billion miles, with an expected arrival at Psyche in July 2029.

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with backup launch opportunities in the coming days in case of weather or technical issues. NASA has allocated approximately $1.2 billion for the Psyche mission, which includes development and operations costs. SpaceX was awarded a contract worth around $131 million to launch the mission.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is capable of carrying heavy payloads into space, and this mission marks its eighth launch. SpaceX plans to land and recover the rocket’s side boosters, but the central core of the rocket will be expended.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with scientific instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field and chemical makeup. This mission will provide valuable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids, advancing our understanding of the solar system.

Sources: NASA, CNBC

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Znanost

Asistent u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka liječenja vikendom

Listopada 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Otkriveno je više od 100 sisavaca koji svijetle, uključujući mačke

Listopada 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Galaksija Whirlpool: Galaktički susret

Listopada 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Znanost

Asistent u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka liječenja vikendom

Listopada 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Otkriveno je više od 100 sisavaca koji svijetle, uključujući mačke

Listopada 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Galaksija Whirlpool: Galaktički susret

Listopada 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Zvukovi pod našim nogama: Stabilnost stijene otkrivena kroz akustične uzorke

Listopada 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari