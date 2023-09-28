Morski psi čekićari: razvoj njihovih jedinstvenih lubanja

Researchers from the University of Florida have conducted a groundbreaking study that provides insight into the development of the unique hammer-like shape of the skulls of hammerhead sharks. Led by Professor Gareth Fraser, the team documented the development of bonnethead sharks, the smallest species of hammerhead sharks. Through careful examination of preserved embryos, the researchers were able to observe the transformation of the embryos’ heads into their distinct hammerhead shape.

The study revealed that around halfway through gestation, bonnethead shark embryos undergo a rapid widening of their heads. This growth pushes out their still-developing eyes at unusual angles. Over the next few weeks, the front of the hammerhead rounds out as it moves backward toward the gills, ultimately forming the shovel-like shape characteristic of hammerhead sharks.

The ability to closely study the development of hammerhead sharks is rare due to the challenges associated with their live birth. Most fish and shark species lay eggs that can be easily collected for examination. However, hammerheads give birth to live young, making it difficult to observe the development of their embryos. In addition, many hammerhead species are endangered, preventing researchers from harvesting sharks for study. Therefore, the access to preserved bonnethead embryos through collaborators allowed the scientists to capture this unique opportunity.

The findings of this study provide a foundation for future research to explore how hammerheads control the shape of their heads and the evolutionary reasons behind their distinct features. The unique characteristics of the bonnethead shark, their abundance in certain regions, and the availability of preserved specimens made this study possible. However, the scientists emphasize that such a close examination of hammerhead development may never occur again.

This research, published in the journal Developmental Dynamics, opens the door for further exploration into the development of hammerhead sharks and the mechanisms behind their iconic hammer-shaped skulls.

