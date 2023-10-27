Rusija namjerava lansirati novu svemirsku stanicu 2027

Russia is planning to launch its own space station in 2027, according to an announcement made by President Vladimir Putin. Moscow’s Roscosmos space agency made the decision to build its own orbital outpost last year after announcing its departure from the International Space Station (ISS). The move comes as the resources of the ISS are running out, and Russia believes that a full-fledged station is necessary to continue its space exploration endeavors.

The International Space Station, launched in 1998, has been a symbol of international diplomacy and collaboration. However, after being largely cut off from the West following the war in Ukraine, Russia has decided to pursue its own space station. Although Russia’s exit from the ISS was planned for 2028, Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov emphasized the need for Russia to act swiftly to avoid falling behind in space exploration. Borisov stated that the ISS is approaching the end of its operational life and will likely be decommissioned by 2030.

Creating a Russian orbital station by 2024 is crucial to ensure that Russia maintains its capabilities and remains competitive with other global players. The United States, European Union, Canada, and Japan have embarked on a joint project to develop a new space station. China’s Tiangong Space Station is also in orbit, while private firms are increasingly interested in building their own stations due to the decreasing cost of space travel.

In addition to the new space station, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to its moon landing program. Despite the failure of the Luna-25 mission earlier this year, Putin emphasized that mistakes are a part of space exploration and that the experience gained would be used for future missions. Luna-25, aiming to explore the moon’s south pole for signs of a potential human base, crashed before landing, but India succeeded in achieving a lunar landing shortly after.

With its ambitious plans for a new space station and continued lunar exploration efforts, Russia is determined to maintain its position as a major player in the realm of space exploration.

