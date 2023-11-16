Nova otkrića u svemirskoj znanosti postignuta na najnovijem letu Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic continues to make impressive advancements in commercial space travel, as evidenced by their successful Unity 2 flight on the Galactic 05 mission. This recent mission, which marked the company’s sixth successful flight in just six months, carried a diverse group of individuals, including two scientists, a private tourist, and an astronaut trainer.

Dr. Alan Stern, a renowned planetary scientist from the Southwest Research Institute (SWRI), was one of the scientists onboard. He is best known for his role as the principal investigator of the New Horizons mission, which provided groundbreaking insights into Pluto and the Kuiper Belt. During the Unity 2 flight, Dr. Stern conducted a series of biomedical experiments to track human performance in space. This included using an Accutracker II heart and pulse monitor to collect physiological data and practicing the maneuvering of a handheld Xybion wide-field visible and ultraviolet astronomical imager.

Joining Dr. Stern was Kellie Gerardi, an active participant in aerospace and bioastronautics. Gerardi, who was sponsored by the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), led several mission operations for Palantir Technologies and brought her expertise to the experiments conducted during the Unity 2 flight. Her focus was on collecting biomedical and fluid behavior data using specialized equipment, including the Astroskin biomonitoring device and a blood glucose monitor.

These experiments not only contribute to our understanding of human performance in space but also have real-world applications. By studying how confined fluids behave in low-gravity environments, we can improve life support systems on spacecraft and enhance medication administration techniques. Additionally, monitoring blood glucose changes during spaceflight allows us to address potential health issues and develop strategies to mitigate the effects of insulin resistance.

The success of the Unity 2 flight and the achievements of Dr. Stern and Gerardi highlight the growing significance of suborbital missions in advancing space science. With each successful mission, Virgin Galactic brings us one step closer to realizing the potential of commercial space travel and its impact on various scientific disciplines.

Često postavljana pitanja

1. What was the purpose of the Unity 2 flight?

The Unity 2 flight served as a sub-orbital trip for scientific research, allowing experiments to be conducted in microgravity and gathering valuable data on human performance in space.

2. Who were the scientists onboard the flight?

Dr. Alan Stern from the Southwest Research Institute (SWRI) and Kellie Gerardi, sponsored by the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), were the scientists onboard the flight. They conducted biomedical experiments aimed at tracking human performance and collecting data on fluid behavior and blood glucose changes in space.

3. What were the key findings from the experiments?

The experiments conducted during the Unity 2 flight provided valuable insights into physiological responses in space, fluid behavior in low-gravity environments, and blood glucose changes during spaceflight. These findings contribute to our understanding of human adaptation to space and have applications in improving life support systems and healthcare practices.

4. How does this flight contribute to the future of commercial space travel?

The success of the Unity 2 flight demonstrates the progress made by Virgin Galactic in realizing the potential of commercial space travel. With each successful mission, we are one step closer to making space accessible for scientific research, tourism, and various other applications, paving the way for new breakthroughs and advancements in space science.