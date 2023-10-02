Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Korištenje DNK kao ljepila za izgradnju ultra jakih koloidnih kristalnih metamaterijala

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 2, 2023
Korištenje DNK kao ljepila za izgradnju ultra jakih koloidnih kristalnih metamaterijala

A team of chemical and biological engineers at Northwestern University has developed a groundbreaking technique to create ultra-strong colloidal crystal metamaterials. By using strands of DNA as glue, the researchers were able to assemble metal nanostructures into custom shapes.

Prior research has shown the potential of metamaterials at the nanoscale for various applications. In this study, the team went a step further by creating even smaller metamaterials. They fabricated metallic nanoparticles in different shapes, including solid and hollow squares, as well as cubes with flattened corners. The next step was synthesizing strands of DNA, which the researchers used to hold the nanoparticles together, much like a glue. The DNA allowed them to create colloidal crystal metamaterials of various shapes, similar to building structures with Lego blocks.

Notably, the team discovered that by adjusting the DNA application and amount, they could control the interactions between the building blocks, leading to different properties in the metamaterials. Some of the created metamaterials were found to be stronger and stiffer than comparable materials made from nickel.

Additionally, the researchers observed that these ultra-strong metamaterials could maintain their shapes under extreme pressure, making them potentially useful for space-based applications. The lightweight nature of these materials could also be beneficial for electronic devices, particularly in medical applications, as they would be more efficient than current materials in use.

This breakthrough in using DNA as glue to assemble nanoscale metamaterials opens up new possibilities for advanced materials with tailored properties. Further research could lead to the development of innovative electronic devices and revolutionize various industries.

Sources: Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj8103; Phys.org

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Spektakularna slika NGC 4654: srednje spiralne galaksije u skupu Djevice

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari