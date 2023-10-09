Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Nova metoda za mjerenje brzine širenja svemira

Vicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 9, 2023
Astronomers from the Niels Bohr Institute are proposing a novel method to address disagreements in measuring the Universe’s expansion rate. The expansion of the Universe is a fundamental concept in cosmology, and accurately measuring this rate, known as the Hubble constant, is crucial for our understanding of the cosmos.

Currently, two primary methods are used to measure the expansion rate, but they provide slightly different results. This discrepancy, known as the “Hubble trouble,” has led astrophysicists to search for alternative approaches.

The researchers suggest using kilonovae, explosions resulting from the merging of neutron stars, as a means to measure distances to galaxies. Kilonovae are remarkably symmetric, and their simplicity allows astronomers to deduce the amount of light they emit. By comparing this luminosity with the amount of light that reaches Earth, researchers can calculate the distance to galaxies containing kilonovae.

This new method offers several advantages over traditional methods. For instance, it does not require the calibration of other stars, such as Cepheids, to determine distances. The researchers have tested this method using a kilonova discovered in 2017 and obtained a Hubble constant closer to the background radiation method.

Although these preliminary findings are promising, more cases are needed for validation. However, if the kilonova method successfully resolves the Hubble trouble, it could provide a breakthrough in our understanding of the Universe’s expansion.

