Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Otkrivanje Fujianvenator prodigiosus: Bacanje svjetla na evoluciju ptica

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 8, 2023
Otkrivanje Fujianvenator prodigiosus: Bacanje svjetla na evoluciju ptica

A recent groundbreaking discovery in China’s Fujian Province has unveiled the remnants of a 150-million-year-old avian dinosaur called Fujianvenator prodigiosus. While the Archaeopteryx, a genus of avian dinosaurs, has long been considered the early stage of bird evolution, this newfound dinosaur provides a glimpse into a crucial moment in the origin of modern birds and could fill a significant gap in the fossil record.

Fujianvenator prodigiosus, approximately the size of a chicken, possessed elongated legs and wing-like arms. Its body shared morphological traits with avialans, troodontids, and dromaeosaurids, but it lacked the necessary adaptations for flight. Instead, its hyper-long hind legs suggest it was a highly skilled runner, possibly capable of wading through swamps.

Despite the incomplete preservation of its skeleton, researchers theorize that examining the toes of Fujianvenator prodigiosus could reveal clues about its ecological habits. If signs of webbing are found, it would indicate that this avian dinosaur had the ability to navigate aquatic environments. However, the condition of the digits makes it difficult to confirm this aspect.

This discovery offers further evidence that by the time of the Archaeopteryx, dinosaurs had already diversified into various types of birds. By understanding the evolutionary path of these ancient creatures, researchers gain valuable insights into the origins of avian species that exist today.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Nature, providing a significant contribution to the growing body of knowledge surrounding the evolution of birds. This discovery reaffirms the link between dinosaurs and birds, highlighting the intricate web of life and the remarkable transformations that have occurred over millions of years.

Izvori:
– The Weather Channel: [Article Title](source)
– Nature: [Article Title](source)

By Mampho Brescia

Povezano post

Znanost

Znanstvenici otkrili fosilne dokaze o stabilnoj kolonizaciji dubokog mora od strane nepravilnih morskih ježeva

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Satelit Aeolus uspješno de-orbitirao, potvrđuje Europska svemirska agencija

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Fascinantne navike grickanja supermasivnih crnih rupa

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Tehnologija

Kako deblokirati Apple TV+ s VPN-om: nezaobilazno rješenje za strujanje

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Apple Watch Series 9: Što očekivati ​​u smislu specifikacija i senzora

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Flip and Fold Phones: Nova bitka za tržišni udio

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Inspirativna transformacija glumca Karana Hariharana kroz gimnastiku

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari