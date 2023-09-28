Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Nasilna igra preživljavanja alpskih svizaca pred klimatskom krizom

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 28, 2023
Nasilna igra preživljavanja alpskih svizaca pred klimatskom krizom

The adorable alpine marmots, admired by hikers and immortalized in art and advertising, live a life of vicious competition for dominance. However, the climate crisis is intensifying their struggle for survival in the Alps.

In a lab near the French-Italian border, ecologists Christophe Bonenfant and Rébecca Garcia carefully handle alpine marmots, anaesthetizing them, taking measurements and samples, and returning them to their capture site. The marmots, known for their brutal nature, fiercely fight for territory and dominance. The dominant couple prevents other family members from reproducing through bullying and stress levels. Subordinates must leave the group or kill their parents to mate.

The researchers refer to this battle for dominance as the “Game of Burrows,” drawing parallels to a well-known television show. The warmer climate in the Alps is making the game even more violent, with conflicts increasing and subordinates leaving their groups earlier. The diminishing snow cover, essential for insulation in their burrows during hibernation, threatens the survival of marmot pups. As a result, infanticide rates have risen, and the stability of social structures and family groups has decreased.

Other climate-related changes, such as the encroachment of the treeline and the arrival of new predators, further compound the threats faced by the marmots. The warming Alps serve as a stark illustration of the climate emergency.

While the alpine marmot is not currently endangered, the population is steadily declining by 4% annually due to these climate-related factors. The researchers are working to understand and mitigate these threats to protect the marmots and their complex social structure.

Sources: Université de Lyon

By Mampho Brescia

Povezano post

Znanost

Studija otkriva utjecaj kruženja metana u arktičkim jezerima na klimatske promjene

Rujna 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

NASA i SpaceX odredili listopadski datum lansiranja misije Psyche

Rujna 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Važnost upravljanja postavkama kolačića za personalizirano internetsko iskustvo

Rujna 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Znanost

Studija otkriva utjecaj kruženja metana u arktičkim jezerima na klimatske promjene

Rujna 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA i SpaceX odredili listopadski datum lansiranja misije Psyche

Rujna 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Važnost upravljanja postavkama kolačića za personalizirano internetsko iskustvo

Rujna 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA proširuje operacije svemirske letjelice New Horizons za multidisciplinarnu znanost

Rujna 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari