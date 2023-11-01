Astrološki užici čekaju: Vodič za promatranje zvijezda u nadolazećim mjesecima

As the crisp autumn air settles in, the heavens above offer a spectacular show for stargazers in Fremont and beyond. While the Taurid meteors have been gracing the night sky since late September, there are plenty of other celestial phenomena to look forward to in the coming months.

One of the highlights is the much-anticipated Leonid meteor shower, which will peak in mid-November and continue into early 2024. The sight of shooting stars blazing across the sky is sure to leave any observer in awe. However, be mindful that towards the end of November, the moon will obstruct the view. The full beaver moon on November 27 will create less than ideal conditions for stargazing.

Kicking off the next few months of celestial wonders is the Taurid meteor shower, consisting of two debris streams: the Southern Taurids and Northern Taurids. The Southern Taurids are predicted to reach their peak overnight on Sunday, offering stargazers a prime opportunity to witness slow-moving meteors and possibly fireballs. Although last year’s “Taurid fireball swarm” was exceptional, such displays are rare and occur roughly every seven years.

Even if this weekend proves unfavorable for observing the Taurids, there are still chances to witness the meteor shower. The Southern Taurids will remain active until December 8, and the Northern Taurids are expected to peak overnight on November 11-12. With an intersection of the two showers, skywatchers can anticipate up to 10 shooting stars per hour.

Looking beyond the Taurids, the Leonid meteor shower will ignite the night sky in mid-November, followed by the Geminids in mid-December. The Geminids, one of the most robust meteor showers of the year, can produce an impressive display of up to 120 meteors per hour at its peak. This year, the Geminids are expected to peak overnight on December 13-14. Additionally, the Ursid meteor shower will coincide with the Geminids, providing a sprinkling of meteors throughout December.

For those braving the colder days, the Quadrantids offer a potential grand finale to the meteor shower season. Although it is one of the most challenging showers to witness due to its short six-hour peak window on January 3-4, the Quadrantids have the potential to be the strongest shower of the year.

So, mark your calendars, bundle up, and prepare for an awe-inspiring celestial experience. Whether it’s the slow-moving Taurids or the rapid Geminids, the night sky promises a plethora of shooting stars and breathtaking moments for stargazers.

FAQ

Q: What are the Taurid meteors?

Taurid meteors are debris streams from Comet Encke, which result in an annual meteor shower visible from Earth.

Q: When is the best time to observe the Taurid meteors?

The Southern Taurids and Northern Taurids are currently active, and the Southern Taurids are predicted to reach their peak overnight on Sunday.

Q: Will the Taurids produce fireballs this year?

While fireballs are a possibility, they are relatively rare during the Taurid meteor shower. Last year’s “Taurid fireball swarm” was exceptional, occurring only once every several years.

Q: What other meteor showers can be expected in the coming months?

Following the Taurid meteors, the Leonid meteor shower will peak in mid-November, the Geminids in mid-December, and the Quadrantids in early January.