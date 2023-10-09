Istražite kozmos na zvjezdarnici Tauranga

Tauranga Observatory is hosting an exciting event, inviting the public to embark on a cosmic journey. The Tuesday evening meeting will celebrate the achievements of past space explorers and offer a glimpse into the potential of future cosmic discoveries. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the night sky through telescopes, weather permitting.

Raewyn Forrest, a member of the Tauranga Astronomical Society, will lead an exploration of the extraordinary lives and accomplishments of “Heroes of Space, Science and Astronomy”. In addition, there will be a captivating presentation on the Alpha Centauri solar system, which is the closest to our own solar system.

The event will also unveil the latest groundbreaking discoveries and missions from esteemed space agencies such as NASA, ESA, and Rocket Lab. This will shed light on the ever-evolving field of astronomy and space exploration.

Throughout the evening, visitors will have a chance to view videos and items related to astronomy. There will also be an update on the Tauranga Astronomical Society’s recent meteor camera captures.

Weather permitting, attendees may have the opportunity to use the observatory’s telescopes for viewing sessions. The meeting will start at 7.30pm and admission is $5 for visitors, with free entry for members and school-age children.

The Tauranga Astronomical Society is actively seeking individuals interested in learning how to use their telescopes and becoming part of the team for viewing nights. Regular public meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from February to November.

Those interested in astronomy in the Bay of Plenty district are encouraged to attend. Optional memberships are available, providing free entry to meetings, access to loan telescopes, and use of the extensive library. Visitors can also check out the society’s range of astronomy-themed apparel.

The Tauranga Observatory is located in the Otumoetai Sports & Recreation Club building in Fergusson Park, Tauranga. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to explore the wonders of the cosmos!

