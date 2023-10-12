Novi uvidi u stres replikacije DNA i razvoj raka

Researchers have made significant progress in understanding how alterations to the structure of DNA impact the process of DNA replication. Structural changes to DNA can cause “replication stress,” which is known to affect the stability of the genome and contribute to the development of cancer. By investigating how certain DNA structures drive replication stress, this study not only enhances our understanding of cancer, but also paves the way for potential new treatment approaches that could be effective across multiple types of cancer.

The study, led by researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, used purified replication factors to recreate DNA replication in a test tube. By examining the effects of alternative DNA structures called G-quadruplexes (G4s) and i-Motifs (iMs) on DNA replication, the researchers discovered that just one G4 or iM structure is enough to halt the replication process. Additionally, iMs were found to cause DNA breakage.

Obstructions to DNA replication can lead to rearrangements in the genome, such as gene deletions, relocations, or mutations, which can also impact gene expression. When DNA damage or altered gene expression affect cellular processes, it can result in uncontrolled cell division and the development of cancer. Previous research suggests that approximately two-thirds of cancer-causing mutations are a result of errors during DNA replication.

During DNA replication, a protein complex called a replisome assembles at initiation sites across the genome. An enzyme called a helicase unwinds the double helix structure, exposing the nucleotides on the separate strands. Enzymes called DNA polymerases then use each strand as a template, pairing nucleotides to create a new strand. While DNA is in this single-stranded form, specific sequences can fold into unusual DNA secondary structures. Sequences with many guanine nucleotides can fold into G-quadruplex structures, while sequences rich in cytosine nucleotides can form i-motif structures. Both types of structures are associated with genetic instability and mutations.

The researchers demonstrated that it is the secondary structures themselves, rather than the nucleotide sequences, that are responsible for halting DNA replication. They also established that the structures disrupt the coupling between the helicase and the polymerase, leading to the exposure of single-stranded DNA. This work deepens our understanding of how repetitive and structure-forming DNA sequences contribute to genome instability, not only in cancer but also in other diseases such as neurodegenerative conditions caused by repeat expansions.

In the future, understanding a patient’s replication stress status may guide treatment decisions. Single-stranded DNA can serve as a useful biomarker for tumor diagnosis. The researchers also believe that their findings may lead to the identification of novel drug targets. Small molecules that bind to G-quadruplexes can affect their stability and may be attractive targets for drug development. Additionally, targeting the helicases involved in unwinding DNA secondary structures could be another avenue for potential therapies.

