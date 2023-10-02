Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

SpaceX završio 69. orbitalni let godine iz Cape Canaverala

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 2, 2023
SpaceX završio 69. orbitalni let godine iz Cape Canaverala

SpaceX successfully launched its 69th orbital mission of the year from Cape Canaveral. This marks the 49th SpaceX flight from the Space Coast, with the company responsible for all but three of the 52 missions launched from the region in 2023. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 10 p.m. on Friday, following delays due to poor weather conditions.

The first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 made its 10th flight and successfully landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. This milestone demonstrates the reusability and cost-effectiveness of SpaceX’s technology.

ULA (United Launch Alliance) is also scheduled for its next launch from neighboring Space Launch Complex 41. The liftoff is planned for next Friday, with the target rocket being the Atlas V. This launch is significant as it carries Amazon’s first two test Project Kuiper satellites. With Amazon’s purchase of additional Atlas rockets, ULA is expected to launch these missions regularly, contributing to Amazon’s planned 3,236-satellite constellation to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.

SpaceX has a major launch planned for early October, but due to unforeseen circumstances, NASA announced a delay for its Psyche probe mission. The Falcon Heavy, which will carry the probe, was originally scheduled to launch on October 5, but the new target date is no earlier than October 12, at 10:16 a.m. The mission aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid, also named Psyche, and has a launch window that extends until October 23.

With SpaceX’s continued efforts and frequent launches, the company remains at the forefront of the space industry, contributing to the advancement of space exploration and satellite deployment.

Izvori:
– Citation: SpaceX launches 69th orbital flight of the year with Canaveral liftoff (2023, October 2) retrieved 2 October 2023 from phys.org
– 2023 Orlando Sentinel. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Spektakularna slika NGC 4654: srednje spiralne galaksije u skupu Djevice

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari