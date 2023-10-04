Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Astronauti se pripremaju za svemirske šetnje i održavaju opremu na Međunarodnoj svemirskoj postaji

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 4, 2023
Astronauti se pripremaju za svemirske šetnje i održavaju opremu na Međunarodnoj svemirskoj postaji

The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) were busy preparing for upcoming spacewalks and maintaining exercise gear. Two spacewalks are planned for October 12 and 20, and will be broadcast live on NASA TV. During the first spacewalk, ESA Commander Andreas Mogensen and NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara will collect microbe samples from the external surfaces of the station to study the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space. This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts. In the second spacewalk, O’Hara and NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli will remove faulty radio communications gear and install new solar array hardware.

In addition to spacewalk preparations, the crew also conducted maintenance tasks. Jasmin Moghbeli tested her spacesuit for communication capabilities, while Satoshi Furukawa and Loral O’Hara updated the components of the exercise cycle in the Destiny laboratory module. O’Hara, Nikolai Chub, and Oleg Kononenko also conducted a hearing test, and Kononenko and Konstantin Borisov serviced various Roscosmos hardware in the orbital lab.

The International Space Station, launched in 1998, serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.

Izvori:

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov

– European Space Agency: https://www.esa.int

– Roscosmos: https://www.roscosmos.ru

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Znanost

Studija otkriva da diverzifikacija riba ciklida dovodi do uspjeha u Viktorijinom jezeru

Listopada 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Izuzetno sjajni bljeskovi svjetlosti pronađeni između galaksija

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Otisci stopala iz Novog Meksika najstariji su izravni dokazi ljudske prisutnosti u Americi

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Studija otkriva da diverzifikacija riba ciklida dovodi do uspjeha u Viktorijinom jezeru

Listopada 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Izuzetno sjajni bljeskovi svjetlosti pronađeni između galaksija

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Otisci stopala iz Novog Meksika najstariji su izravni dokazi ljudske prisutnosti u Americi

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Zemlja se približava planetarnim granicama, ali sinergijska rješenja nude nadu

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari