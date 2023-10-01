Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Nema solarnih oluja na vidiku: miran vikend za Zemljino magnetsko polje

ByRobert Andrew

Listopada 1, 2023
Nema solarnih oluja na vidiku: miran vikend za Zemljino magnetsko polje

This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

Izvor: spaceweather.com

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

Istraživači napreduju u pretvaranju dijamanata u kvantne simulatore

Listopada 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Nobelova nagrada za medicinu odaje priznanje znanstvenicima za razvoj mRNA cjepiva protiv COVID-19

Listopada 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Kompaktan i učinkovit: novi enzim CRISPR obećava za uređivanje DNK u liječenju pacijenata

Listopada 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Znanost

Istraživači napreduju u pretvaranju dijamanata u kvantne simulatore

Listopada 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nobelova nagrada za medicinu odaje priznanje znanstvenicima za razvoj mRNA cjepiva protiv COVID-19

Listopada 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Kompaktan i učinkovit: novi enzim CRISPR obećava za uređivanje DNK u liječenju pacijenata

Listopada 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Deseci objekata veličine Jupitera otkriveni u Orionovoj maglici, prkose tradicionalnim astronomskim kategorijama

Listopada 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari