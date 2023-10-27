Predviđa se da će solarni ciklus 25 donijeti intenzivnu sunčevu aktivnost

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced that Solar Cycle 25 is expected to be more intense than previously thought. The sun’s activity is projected to peak between January and October of next year, with the possibility of up to 173 sunspots being created each month during this period. This pattern of increased sunspot production has been observed since 2020, indicating a rising trend.

Solar cycles typically last around 11 years, and NOAA anticipates routine storms to continue until 2027 when they are expected to gradually subside. These storms can have significant impacts on Earth, with the potential to damage or destroy satellites and electronics. In February 2022, a minor geomagnetic storm resulted in the malfunction of 38 out of 49 SpaceX Starlink satellites, settling at a lower orbit than intended.

On the bright side, increased solar activity has the potential to create breathtaking displays of the Northern Lights. These solar storms deliver more energy to our planet, resulting in warmer temperatures. Although the extent of temperature change remains a point of debate among scientists, it ranges from a modest 0.1 degrees Celsius to nearly 1.5 degrees (approximately 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

During the peak of Solar Cycle 25, NOAA predicts that the sun’s outer edge, known as the corona, will be clearly visible. Coinciding with this phenomenon, there is a solar eclipse scheduled for next April, making the viewing experience especially awe-inspiring.

While Solar Cycle 24 was historically weak, peaking at approximately 115 sunspots per month, the projected 173 sunspots for Solar Cycle 25 surpass initial expectations. However, it is important to note that this number still falls below the average cycle’s peak of 179 sunspots.

PITANJA:

Q: What is a solar cycle?

A: A solar cycle, also known as the solar magnetic activity cycle or sunspot cycle, is the recurring period of approximately 11 years during which the sun’s activity, such as the number of sunspots and solar flares, goes through peaks and valleys.

Q: Why do solar storms have an impact on Earth?

A: Solar storms, such as geomagnetic storms caused by coronal mass ejections (CMEs), can interact with the Earth’s magnetic field and cause disturbances. These disturbances have the potential to disrupt satellite communications and power grids and may also lead to stunning auroras.

Q: When is Solar Cycle 25 expected to peak?

A: Solar Cycle 25 is projected to peak between January and October of next year (source: NOAA).

Q: Why are solar eclipses significant during solar cycles?

A: Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, temporarily blocking the sun’s light. During a solar cycle, a solar eclipse can offer a unique opportunity to observe the sun’s corona, the outermost part of its atmosphere, which becomes more easily visible.