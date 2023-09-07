Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Komet Nishimura suočava se s vrućinom i solarnim olujama dok se približava Zemlji

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 7, 2023
Komet Nishimura suočava se s vrućinom i solarnim olujama dok se približava Zemlji

Comet Nishimura, discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura in Japan, is making its way towards Earth and the sun. Expected to make a close pass by Earth on September 12, followed by a whip around the sun on September 17, the comet’s fate remains uncertain. As it travels through space, it is encountering blasts of charged particles and plasma from the sun, resulting in a tumultuous journey.

An example of such an encounter is demonstrated by Comet Encke in 2007, which experienced a disconnection event when a coronal mass ejection (CME) hit the comet. Similar disconnection events have been observed with Comet Nishimura, with its tail being temporarily blown away by a solar storm. However, the tail has grown back, although its survival remains uncertain as more CMEs are heading towards the comet.

CMEs are eruptions from the outer layers of the sun that often accompany solar flares. These powerful gusts of energetic wind can cause electromagnetic chaos and impact celestial bodies like asteroids and comets. With the sun approaching the peak of its solar cycle, more frequent flares and CMEs are expected.

This space weather poses a challenge for skywatchers hoping to spot Comet Nishimura. While it is still approaching Earth, it is recommended to start looking for the comet, which is expected to be bright enough to see as early as September 8. However, binoculars or a telescope will enhance the viewing experience, as it may appear near the horizon in the Northern Hemisphere.

To locate the comet, skywatchers can search in the constellation Leo an hour or two before sunrise. Various apps like Stellarium, Star Walk, or TheSkyLive can assist in locating the comet. It is worth noting that comets are unpredictable, as they can travel for centuries and disintegrate as they pass through the inner solar system. Despite the challenges posed by the sun’s turbulence, skywatchers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to observe Comet Nishimura before it potentially disintegrates.

Izvori:
– NASA
– spaceweather.com
– Astronomy.com

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Znanost

Znanstvenici otkrili fosilne dokaze o stabilnoj kolonizaciji dubokog mora od strane nepravilnih morskih ježeva

Rujna 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Satelit Aeolus uspješno de-orbitirao, potvrđuje Europska svemirska agencija

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Fascinantne navike grickanja supermasivnih crnih rupa

Rujna 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Vijesti iz kluba

Kako popraviti šifru pogreške 14515 u Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Rujna 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Vijesti iz kluba

Exploring the Growth of the Taiwanese Fabless IC Industry in 3Q 2021

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari
Tehnologija

Liječenje oštećenja pluća u Starfieldu: vodič

Rujna 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Vijesti iz kluba

Revolucioniranje telekomunikacija: Uloga Excimer lasera u optičkim mrežama

Rujna 9, 2023 0 Komentari