Mjesec i Venera dijele bliski pristup na nebu

The moon and Venus will have a close encounter in the early morning hours of Tuesday. This event, known as a conjunction in astronomy, will occur when the moon and Venus share the same right ascension. The 25-day-old waning crescent moon will be visible in New York City at around 02:44 EDT, shortly followed by Venus at 03:11 EDT. The conjunction and close approach between the two celestial bodies should be visible from this time until Venus sinks below the horizon at around 16:25 EDT. The moon will set slightly later at around 16:58 EDT.

Both the moon and Venus will be in the constellation Leo during the conjunction. At the exact moment of conjunction, their right ascension will be 10h09m00s. The moon will have a declination of 16 degrees, 4 minutes N, while Venus will have a declination of 9 degrees, 35 minutes N.

Although the moon will be only 10% illuminated during the close approach, it will still serve as a good guide for spotting Venus, which will have a magnitude of around -4.5 on Tuesday morning. However, due to the wide separation between the two bodies, they will not be visible together in a telescope’s narrow field of view but can be observed together in wider field of view binoculars.

Venus, despite being the second planet from the sun, is the hottest body in the solar system with a surface temperature high enough to melt lead. Its dense atmosphere, composed mainly of sulfuric acid clouds, creates a greenhouse effect that makes Venus hotter than even the closest planet to the sun, Mercury.

For those who miss the moon’s close approach to Venus on Tuesday, there will be another opportunity on October 20, 2023, when Venus reaches its highest point in the sky during its current period of early morning appearances.

Source: In the Sky, Space.com