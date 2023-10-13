Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanstvenici kažu da se 40% ledenih polica na Antarktiku smanjilo u posljednjih 25 godina

ByMampho Brescia

Listopada 13, 2023
A new study published in the journal Science Advances reveals that approximately 40% of Antarctica’s ice shelves have undergone significant shrinkage over the past 25 years. These findings have been described by the European Space Agency as “alarming”. Out of the 162 ice shelves in Antarctica, 71 experienced a loss in mass from 1997 to 2021. Among these, 68 recorded a statistically significant reduction.

The researchers note that these losses go beyond the normal fluctuations of ice shelves and provide further evidence of the impact of human-induced climate change on Antarctica. Lead author Benjamin Davison, a research fellow at the University of Leeds, expressed surprise at the lack of recovery in almost half of the shrinking ice shelves, stating that they had expected a cycle of rapid but short-lived shrinkage followed by slow regrowth.

During the study period, 29 ice shelves actually gained mass, while 62 did not undergo significant changes. However, 48 of the ice shelves experienced a loss of more than 30% of their mass over the 25-year period. The study attributes this melting to ocean currents and winds on the western side of Antarctica, which push warm water underneath the ice shelves.

Ice shelves play a crucial role in protecting and stabilizing the glaciers in Antarctica by slowing down their flow into the ocean. The melting of these large ice shelves releases freshwater into the ocean, which can have potential effects on ocean circulation. The European Space Agency, whose satellite radar images were used in the study, highlights the importance of understanding these dynamics.

These findings come shortly after initial data revealed record-low levels of sea ice around Antarctica this winter, adding to concerns about the increasing impact of climate change on the southern pole.

