Scientists from The Open University in the United Kingdom have made a significant discovery about the planet Mercury. Their research, published in the journal Nature, reveals that Mercury’s tectonic shifts, specifically compression, are ongoing. This is a groundbreaking finding, as it confirms that the planet is still changing in size.

The team of scientists analyzed images captured by NASA’s MESSENGER mission spacecraft, which orbited Mercury from 2011 to 2015. They observed depressions on the planet’s surface called “grabens,” which typically form along faults when a planet’s surface is stretched or compressed. What stood out was that these grabens did not show signs of impact from meteorites, meaning they were relatively young.

By estimating the age of these grabens to be approximately 300 million years old, the researchers concluded that Mercury’s thermal contraction, the process that causes the planet to shrink, began around 3 billion years ago. This indicates that the planet’s tectonic activity has persisted for a considerable period.

Although this discovery sheds light on Mercury’s dynamic nature, there is much more to learn. The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are planning a joint mission to study Mercury in greater detail. The mission is set to enter the planet’s orbit in late 2025, providing valuable insights into the planet’s shifting surface.

This new research adds to our understanding of Mercury’s geological history and highlights the need for further exploration. By unraveling the mysteries of planetary evolution, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes shaping our solar system.

