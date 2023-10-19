Budućnost našeg Sunca: Uvidi iz znanstvenih istraživanja

After years of intensive study, scientists have gained unprecedented insights into the future of our Sun. It is estimated that in approximately five billion years, our Sun will evolve into a white dwarf, having depleted all its hydrogen and nuclear fuel reserves. This revelation provides a glimpse into what the solar system will look like in the distant future.

The Sun, as our primary source of light and energy, has always fascinated scientists and researchers. However, recent studies have raised an important question: what will happen when our beloved Sun runs out of fuel?

Scientists have embarked on an imaginative journey to envision a world without the Sun. Their findings suggest that as the Sun consumes its hydrogen and nuclear fuel reserves, it will gradually fade away. In the grand cosmic scheme, our Sun is considered quite ordinary, being just one of approximately 100 billion stars in the universe.

Astronomers have been studying the remnants of cosmic events, known as planetary nebulae, from a remote vantage point on Earth. Through observations made from the Gran Telescopio Canarias on the Island of La Palma, astronomers have gained insights into the fate of our Sun.

According to their research, it is anticipated that as the Sun reaches its final stages, it will transform into a red giant—an ageing, swollen star that signals the impending end. As the Sun depletes its fuel, it will gradually expand and engulf our entire solar system, including all planets and satellites within it.

After this expansion phase, the Sun’s outer layers will disperse and cool, leading to the formation of a planetary nebula. In its final transformation, the Sun will become a fading white dwarf.

Scientists have discovered that more massive stars consume their nuclear reserves more rapidly, resulting in shorter lifespans and eventual transformation into white dwarf stars. The star analyzed by the research team had a mass approximately 2.8 times that of our Sun, retaining only 85 percent of Earth’s Sun’s mass. The remainder of its original mass was lost during its lifetime, marking the final chapter in the life of a Sun turned white dwarf.

