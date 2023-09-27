Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Znanstvenici otkrili najstariju drvenu konstrukciju na svijetu u Zambiji

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 27, 2023
Znanstvenici otkrili najstariju drvenu konstrukciju na svijetu u Zambiji

Sažetak:
Scientists in Zambia have found the remains of what is believed to be the oldest wooden structure in the world. Dating back 476,000 years, it is a hundred times older than the pyramids of Egypt. The discovery was made at Kalambo Falls, a site that contains evidence of human occupation from the early Stone Age to modern times. The preserved wooden remains were found in an area with a high water table, which helped to prevent the organic material from decaying. The team, led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, found that the wooden structure consisted of two interlocking logs joined by a notch. They also recovered four wood tools, including a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch. These findings suggest an early diversity in woodworking techniques and challenge previous notions about the technical knowledge of early hominins. The discovery predated the appearance of modern humans by thousands of years.

The team also found evidence that the wood had been shaped with a cleaver-like edge, indicating the ability to work wood on a large scale. The dense forest and high water table at Kalambo provided the perfect conditions for creating a built environment, such as raised platforms or walkways. The discovery challenges the perception that early hominins were primarily mobile foragers with limited technological diversity.

Izvori:
– National Post: https://nationalpost.com/article/content/1384655/scientists-discover-world-s-oldest-wooden-structure-in-zambia

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

Znanstveni instrument na modulu Chandrayaan-3 šalje dovoljno podataka za buduće istraživanje egzoplaneta

Rujna 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Chandrayaan-3: Nada blijedi za Vikrama Landera i Pragyana Rovera

Rujna 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Promatranja JWST-a sugeriraju da zvjezdana kontaminacija ometa mjerenja egzoplaneta TRAPPIST-1b

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Znanstveni instrument na modulu Chandrayaan-3 šalje dovoljno podataka za buduće istraživanje egzoplaneta

Rujna 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Chandrayaan-3: Nada blijedi za Vikrama Landera i Pragyana Rovera

Rujna 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Promatranja JWST-a sugeriraju da zvjezdana kontaminacija ometa mjerenja egzoplaneta TRAPPIST-1b

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Još jedan bliski poziv: Asteroid 2023 SW6 približava se Zemlji

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari