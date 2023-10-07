Gradski život

Znanstvenici izradili prostorni atlas proteoma kloroplasta kako bi razumjeli fotosintezu

ByMampho Brescia

Listopada 7, 2023
Researchers have developed a spatial atlas of the chloroplast proteome, shedding light on the inner workings of photosynthesis. Chloroplasts, found in plants and algae, play a crucial role in converting solar energy into chemical energy through photosynthesis.

In a study published in the journal Cell, scientists mapped the locations of 1,034 proteins within the chloroplast of the green alga Chlamydomonas. This comprehensive map unveils the spatial organization of the chloroplast and identifies various chloroplast structures, including the chloroplast envelope, DNA-protein complexes, fat storage microcompartments, and protein bodies associated with carbon dioxide capture.

By examining the interactions between known proteins and new components, the researchers detected proteins that reside both in the chloroplast and other cellular structures, suggesting cross-functionality and communication between these structures. Using machine learning techniques, the team generated predictions for the locations of all proteins in Chlamydomonas, assisting in the assignment of putative functions for previously uncharacterized proteins based on their cellular location.

The spatial atlas provides valuable insights into the function and organization of proteins within the chloroplast, enabling scientists to better understand the inner workings of photosynthesis. This knowledge is essential for engineering crops with improved productivity to address the challenges of climate change in agriculture.

The research conducted by Lianyong Wang et al. lays the foundation for future studies focusing on unraveling the mysteries of the chloroplast, the central cellular structure involved in photosynthesis.

Izvori:
– Lianyong Wang et al, “A chloroplast protein atlas reveals punctate structures and spatial organization of biosynthetic pathways,” Cell (2023).
– Journal information: Cell

By Mampho Brescia

