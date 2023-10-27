Nova otkrića u tajanstvenoj zoni sumraka oceana

An NGO specializing in ocean research has recently unveiled fascinating footage captured by two robots that were sent into the twilight zone of the ocean. The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) shared a video on YouTube showcasing the vast and mysterious underwater world that lies just beyond the reach of sunlight.

The decision to deploy the robots was driven by the immense challenge scientists face in exploring such a vast and remote environment. The ocean’s vastness often makes it difficult for researchers to locate and study specific species. By utilizing these two ocean robots, scientists were able to capture rarely-seen glimpses of animals in the twilight zone.

During the Nautilus Live expedition in October, WHOI’s hybrid remotely operated vehicle (HROV) Mesobot was deployed in dense patches of marine life. The robots discovered and recorded incredible scenes of marine creatures that thrive in the twilight zone, offering valuable insights into this unique ecosystem.

The twilight zone refers to the area between 200 meters and 1,000 meters below the ocean’s surface. It is a realm teeming with various marine animals and organisms that rely on organic matter, including fish excrement and dead phytoplankton, as their primary source of sustenance.

The video shared by WHOI has garnered significant attention from netizens. Viewers have expressed awe and appreciation, with comments ranging from “That was really nice! Relaxing too!” to simply stating “Beautiful.” The video has received over 16,000 views and nearly 100 likes, highlighting the widespread interest in exploring and understanding the mysteries of the ocean’s twilight zone.

This captivating video offers a glimpse into the hidden wonders of the ocean’s depths. From mesmerizing marine life to the vastness of the twilight zone, it reminds us of the rich biodiversity that thrives in these uncharted territories. Which of these extraordinary underwater creatures caught your attention the most?

