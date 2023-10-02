Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Novo istraživanje sugerira da se Merkur smanjuje

ByRobert Andrew

Listopada 2, 2023
Novo istraživanje sugerira da se Merkur smanjuje

Recent research indicates that the planet Mercury is continuing to contract and shrink in size. It is believed that Mercury began contracting at least three billion years ago, and the rate of contraction may have been decreasing over time. Models and observations suggest that the planet’s radius may have decreased by up to 7 kilometers. The contraction of the planet has led to the formation of long, tectonic structures known as lobate scarps on its surface.

While studying data from NASA’s Messenger mission (2011-2015), Benjamin Man, a research student at the Open University, discovered small landforms called grabens on Mercury. Grabens are small, shallow landforms that are not expected to survive for hundreds of millions of years. By measuring the depths of the grabens and calculating their formation time, the researchers found that many of these features likely formed in the past few hundred million years.

The presence of these grabens on large compressional tectonic structures indicates that recent tectonism, the faulting or folding of a planet’s outer layer, is widespread on Mercury. This finding provides strong evidence for the ongoing contraction of the planet into the present day.

The study, published in Nature Geoscience, raises questions about the thermochemical properties of Mercury’s interior and highlights the need for further investigation. The upcoming BepiColombo mission, a joint European and Japanese mission set to launch in 2026, will provide more detailed images of Mercury’s surface, allowing researchers to clarify the scale and extent of recent fault movements on the planet.

Sources: Nature Geoscience

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Odmor načelnika tranzitne policije poprima razoran obrat zbog rijetkog poremećaja

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Odmor načelnika tranzitne policije poprima razoran obrat zbog rijetkog poremećaja

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari