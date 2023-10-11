On Saturday, a rare celestial event known as an annular solar eclipse, or “ring of fire” eclipse, will occur in the Americas, captivating skygazers in the western United States and parts of Central and South America. During this event, the moon will align itself perfectly between the Earth and the Sun, partially obscuring the Sun and creating a dazzling ring-like effect. The eclipse will last approximately 2 1/2 to 3 hours in total, with the ring of fire phase lasting between 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the location.

The path of the eclipse will stretch across a swath about 130 miles wide, starting in the North Pacific and entering the United States over Oregon. It will then traverse several states including Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas before heading into the Gulf of Mexico. The ring of fire will also be visible in Mexico, various Central American countries, Colombia, and Brazil. In addition to the path of annularity, a crescent-shaped partial eclipse will be visible in all U.S. states, as well as in Canada and most of South America.

To safely view the eclipse, it is crucial to use certified solar eclipse glasses or other proper protective measures, as regular sunglasses are not sufficient to prevent eye damage. NASA and other organizations will also provide a livestream of the event for those unable to witness it in person.

Saturday’s eclipse is a prelude to a total solar eclipse that will occur in Mexico and sweep across the eastern half of the United States and Canada on April 8, 2024. This upcoming total eclipse will be different from the annular eclipse, as the moon will be at the perfect distance to completely cover the sun, providing a unique viewing opportunity.

It is important to note that the occurrence of a ring of fire eclipse in the United States is relatively rare, with the next one not expected until 2039. Therefore, this weekend’s event presents a special opportunity for sky enthusiasts to witness this incredible celestial alignment firsthand.

