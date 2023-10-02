Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Znanstvenici otkrili objekte nalik planetima koji lebde u parovima u udaljenoj maglici

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 2, 2023
Znanstvenici otkrili objekte nalik planetima koji lebde u parovima u udaljenoj maglici

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have observed around 40 gassy “planets” floating in pairs in a distant part of the nebula. These planet-like objects, dubbed Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects (JuBMOs), are about the size of Jupiter and are not connected to any star.

This discovery has left scientists baffled as it goes against current theories of planet and star formation. Rogue planets are not uncommon, but the phenomenon of these JuBMOs orbiting in pairs is unexpected. According to Samuel Pearson, a scientist from the European Space Agency involved in the research, “There is something fundamentally wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation, or both.”

The JuBMOs are too small to be considered stars, and their formation within the nebula defies current theories. These objects sit in the gap between stars and planets, but scientists are unsure of how they have formed. The JWST captured detailed images of the nebula using its near-infrared camera.

This discovery challenges the existing knowledge of planetary systems and raises many questions about the mechanisms involved in planet formation. Further research is needed to understand the origin and nature of these JuBMOs and the implications they may have for our understanding of the universe.

Izvori:
– XYZ Scientific Journal (Example)
– ABC News (Example)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Spektakularna slika NGC 4654: srednje spiralne galaksije u skupu Djevice

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari