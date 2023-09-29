Gradski život

Znanost

Istraživači QUT-a vode projekt borbe protiv hortikulturnih nametnika

Rujna 29, 2023
QUT researchers are taking the lead in a $9 million project targeting insect pests as part of the Fresh and Secure Trade Alliance (FASTA), an initiative aimed at protecting and growing Australia’s horticultural exports. The project, which will be conducted over eight years, seeks to achieve secure domestic and international trade of fresh produce, respond to emerging trade issues quickly, and provide new tools for horticulture pest management.

The QUT research team, consisting of experts in biology, environmental science, and agriculture, will focus on the study of insect stress physiology. They will investigate how insect pests respond to stress treatments such as heat, cold, and chemical controls. By examining the physiological and genetic responses of these pests, the team aims to gain insights that can be used to develop effective fruit disinfection treatments and in-field pest management strategies.

Insect pests pose a major challenge to Australia’s horticultural industry, affecting production and trade both domestically and internationally. To ensure that Australian horticulture exports are pest-free, trading partners require evidence of effective phytosanitary treatments, which aim to protect plants and plant products from pests, diseases, and contaminants.

Additionally, the QUT team will contribute to other research nodes within FASTA. They will assist in the surveillance and diagnostics of pest insects, develop novel control strategies, and work on breeding plant varieties resistant to fruit flies.

This collaborative research project led by QUT researchers is a significant step towards safeguarding Australia’s horticultural exports, providing growers with the necessary tools to manage pests effectively, and ensuring the cleanliness and health of plants for both domestic and international markets.

– QUT University: qut.edu.au

