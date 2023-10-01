Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Perseverance Rover uočio Vraga prašine na Marsu

ByGabriel Botha

Listopada 1, 2023
Perseverance Rover uočio Vraga prašine na Marsu

The Perseverance rover recently captured footage of a dust devil in action on Mars. Dust devils, which are small whirlwinds, are common on the red planet due to its thin atmosphere. When Mars’ surface heats up in the sun but the surrounding atmosphere remains cool, the rising air can start to rotate and form a dust devil.

The footage of the dust devil was captured by one of Perseverance’s black-and-white navigation cameras, called Navcams. It shows a white column moving across the top of a ridge known as the Thorofare Ridge at a speed of around 12 mph. Despite only capturing the bottom of the dust devil, scientists were able to estimate its height using the shadow it cast. They determined that if the dust devil were a vertical column, its height would be approximately 1.2 miles (2 kilometers).

The dust devil spotted by Perseverance was located around 2.5 miles away and was estimated to be around 200 feet wide. This observation was made during peak dust devil season in the northern hemisphere of Mars, where the rover is currently located. Dust devil activity on Mars varies by season, and summer is when they are most likely to appear.

The thin atmosphere of Mars, which is just 1% the density of Earth’s atmosphere, allows these dust devils to grow larger compared to their terrestrial counterparts. In fact, on rare occasions, dust storms on Mars can become global events that cover the entire planet.

The black-and-white navigation cameras used by Perseverance not only aid in the rover’s navigation but also serve as a valuable tool for monitoring the surrounding area for phenomena like dust devils. While it is impossible to predict when and where these events will occur, scientists hope to capture more footage of dust devils during the rover’s mission.

Izvor: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Znanost

Shukrayaan-1: Indijska misija na Veneru da otkrije njezine tajne

Listopada 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Ljepota dubokog svemira: Snimanje maglice duše

Listopada 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Veza između kvazara i prašine: Uvidi iz novih istraživanja

Listopada 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

Shukrayaan-1: Indijska misija na Veneru da otkrije njezine tajne

Listopada 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Ljepota dubokog svemira: Snimanje maglice duše

Listopada 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Veza između kvazara i prašine: Uvidi iz novih istraživanja

Listopada 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-in astronaut i ruski kozmonauti vraćaju se na Zemlju nakon jednogodišnje svemirske misije

Listopada 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari