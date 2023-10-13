Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Djelomična pomrčina Sunca ukrasit će nebo sutra ujutro

ByRobert Andrew

Listopada 13, 2023
Djelomična pomrčina Sunca ukrasit će nebo sutra ujutro

Tomorrow morning, a partial solar eclipse will captivate sky gazers as the moon passes in front of the sun. The eclipse is expected to begin at 9:13am and reach its peak at 10:29am.

Here in Medicine Hat, we will witness the moon covering approximately 60% of the sun at its maximum. However, some lucky individuals in other parts of the world will experience a spectacular “ring of fire” effect, where the moon aligns perfectly within the sun.

It is important to note that directly viewing the solar eclipse with the naked eye can cause serious damage to the eyes. Lukas Gornisiewicz, an eclipse chaser and photographer, emphasizes the importance of using proper eye protection, such as eclipse glasses or a number 14 welding shade. These protective measures are essential to avoid any potential harm to our eyes during this celestial event.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. This natural phenomenon happens approximately every 18 months and provides a fascinating visual display for astronomy enthusiasts.

So, grab your eclipse glasses and get ready to witness this awe-inspiring celestial show tomorrow morning. Remember, always prioritize the safety of your eyes when observing such events.

Izvori:
– Photo Courtesy Lukas Gornisiewicz
– Definitions: Eclipse Chaser, Solar Eclipse

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

Asistent u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka liječenja vikendom

Listopada 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Otkriveno je više od 100 sisavaca koji svijetle, uključujući mačke

Listopada 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Galaksija Whirlpool: Galaktički susret

Listopada 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Znanost

Asistent u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka liječenja vikendom

Listopada 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Otkriveno je više od 100 sisavaca koji svijetle, uključujući mačke

Listopada 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Galaksija Whirlpool: Galaktički susret

Listopada 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Zvukovi pod našim nogama: Stabilnost stijene otkrivena kroz akustične uzorke

Listopada 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari