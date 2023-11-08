Thescelosaurus neglectus, often underestimated and misunderstood, has long been regarded as an unremarkable dinosaur. However, recent revelations from CT scan analysis conducted by David Button, a former Brimley Postdoctoral Scholar, have shed light on a remarkable combination of sensory traits that hint at a partially subterranean lifestyle.

Button utilized advanced CT scanning techniques to digitally reconstruct the soft tissues within the skull of Thescelosaurus, affectionately known as Willo. Through a detailed comparison with other dinosaurs and their modern-day descendants, a unique sensory profile has emerged. Willo’s poor hearing range but exceptional sense of smell and balance suggest an intriguing adaptive strategy.

Contrary to the initial perception of the Thescelosaurus as uninteresting, the combination of its sensory strengths and weaknesses is far from ordinary. While its hearing capabilities were limited, especially in high-pitched sounds, it exhibited an ability to detect low-frequency sounds similar to that of the formidable T. rex. This could have been advantageous for detecting predators and ensuring survival.

Additionally, Thescelosaurus possessed olfactory bulbs that surpassed those of other known dinosaurs and were comparable to those of modern alligators. Its heightened sense of smell may have played a crucial role in locating food sources such as buried roots and tubers.

Remarkably, Thescelosaurus also displayed an advanced sense of balance, a trait commonly observed in animals that engage in burrowing behavior. This strongly supports the hypothesis of a semi-fossorial lifestyle for the Thescelosaurus.

While the exact nature of its underground activities cannot be definitively determined, the evidence strongly suggests that Thescelosaurus engaged in behaviors akin to its burrowing ancestors. This discovery opens up new avenues for understanding the daily lives of dinosaurs and adds a captivating layer to our understanding of dinosaur ecology.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences plans to feature Willo in an interactive exhibit as part of the upcoming Dueling Dinosaurs experience, offering visitors a glimpse into the world of Thescelosaurus. This immersive display, scheduled for a 2024 launch, will provide an opportunity for exploration and a deeper appreciation of the sensory capabilities of prehistoric life.

In conclusion, the Thescelosaurus neglectus, once perceived as plain and uninteresting, has now taken on a new identity. Through the recent research, we have discovered a dinosaur with a sensory toolkit perfectly adapted for a potentially underground existence. This study not only redefines Willo’s legacy but also sets the stage for further investigations into the sensory capabilities of prehistoric creatures.

