Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

ByRobert Andrew

Listopada 4, 2023
Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

A new fire modelling system named Athena, powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab, is set to revolutionize the fight against bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Rural Fire Service is deploying Athena for the first time after successful trials last year.

Using the fire behaviour model known as Spark, developed by the CSIRO’s Bushfire Behaviour and Risks team, Athena can predict and map out bushfires, accurately detect the path of fires, and locate firefighter trucks and water resources. Dr Mahesh Prakash, overseeing Dr Andrew Sullivan’s work, says that Spark has the potential to save lives.

On its first operational run, Athena’s fire prediction capabilities were put to the test. Over 85 blazes were simulated on Athena’s map, highlighting the alarming reality of the hottest September on record.

This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of bushfire management in NSW. By providing accurate predictions and real-time fire mapping, emergency services can respond more effectively to protect lives and property. Additionally, the ability to locate and deploy firefighting resources more efficiently will help contain fires and minimize their impact.

Athena’s deployment marks a significant step forward in the battle against bushfires. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and utilizing advanced fire modelling techniques, this system has the potential to revolutionize how we prevent, detect, and manage bushfires in the future.

Izvori:

– Sydney Morning Herald
– The CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

Lubanja Triceratopsa pronađena u Kanadi sada je izložena u muzeju Royal Tyrrell

Listopada 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Astronomi otkrili bizarnu eksploziju u svemiru: misterij svjetlosnog brzog plavog optičkog prijelaza

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Znanstvenici nailaze na "dobar problem" jer kanister s uzorkom sadrži obilje materijala s asteroida Bennu

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Lubanja Triceratopsa pronađena u Kanadi sada je izložena u muzeju Royal Tyrrell

Listopada 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Astronomi otkrili bizarnu eksploziju u svemiru: misterij svjetlosnog brzog plavog optičkog prijelaza

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Znanstvenici nailaze na "dobar problem" jer kanister s uzorkom sadrži obilje materijala s asteroida Bennu

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Kina planira proširiti svemirsku stanicu kao alternativu ISS-u

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari