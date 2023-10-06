Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Nema nade da ćemo probuditi lunar i rover Chandrayaan-3, kaže svemirski znanstvenik

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 6, 2023
Nema nade da ćemo probuditi lunar i rover Chandrayaan-3, kaže svemirski znanstvenik

A prominent space scientist has stated that there is no longer any hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover, indicating a possible end to India’s third lunar mission. AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that if there was any possibility of revival, it should have happened by now. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been ongoing since 22 September, but no signals have been received so far. However, ISRO has stated that contact attempts will continue.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission made history on 23 August as India became the first country to touch down near the lunar south pole and the fourth in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode before the sun set on the moon on 2 and 4 September respectively, with the hope that they would awaken at the next sunrise on 22 September. The mission objectives, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, have been successfully achieved.

ISRO officials had expressed hope that if communication was re-established, it would provide additional experimental data for further investigation of the moon’s surface. The mission’s success also includes the collection of in-situ data from the previously unexplored south pole region, which will be valuable for future missions. Although plans for a sample-return mission have been discussed, no timeframe has been provided.

Izvori:

– PTI

– ISRO

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Znanost

Svjetlina satelitskih konstelacija predstavlja izazov za zemaljsku astronomiju

Listopada 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Indijska svemirska letjelica Aditya-L1 nastavlja svoje putovanje prema Suncu-Zemlji L1

Listopada 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Znanstvenici otkrivaju podrijetlo ranih galaksija

Listopada 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Svjetlina satelitskih konstelacija predstavlja izazov za zemaljsku astronomiju

Listopada 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Indijska svemirska letjelica Aditya-L1 nastavlja svoje putovanje prema Suncu-Zemlji L1

Listopada 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Znanstvenici otkrivaju podrijetlo ranih galaksija

Listopada 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Rijedak prizor: pomrčina Sunca u 'vatrenom prstenu' osvijetlit će dijelove zapadnih Sjedinjenih Država

Listopada 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari