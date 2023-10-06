Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Studija pokazuje da suplementacija kreatinom može pomoći kod sindroma umora nakon COVID-19

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 6, 2023
Studija pokazuje da suplementacija kreatinom može pomoći kod sindroma umora nakon COVID-19

A new clinical trial published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition suggests that dietary creatine supplementation may have potential benefits for individuals suffering from post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome, commonly known as long COVID. The trial involved 12 participants with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome who were randomly assigned to either a placebo group or a group that received 4 grams of creatine monohydrate per day for six months.

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscle cells and is known for its role in cellular energy production during short bursts of intense physical activity. It is often used as a supplement to enhance athletic performance and promote muscle growth. However, this study explored its potential benefits for individuals with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome.

The results of the trial showed that creatine supplementation led to a significant increase in creatine levels in both leg muscles and the brain. Additionally, after three months of supplementation, participants reported a significant reduction in general fatigue. At the six-month follow-up, they also experienced improvements in symptoms such as loss of taste, breathing difficulties, body aches, headaches, and difficulties concentrating.

The findings of this study suggest that creatine supplementation may be an effective intervention for managing post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome. However, the researchers emphasize the need for further studies to confirm these findings in different post-COVID-19 populations.

Overall, this research provides new insights into the potential benefits of creatine for individuals dealing with long COVID. Supplementing with creatine may offer relief from fatigue and improve various symptoms associated with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome.

Izvor:
– “Effects of six-month creatine supplementation on patient- and clinician-reported outcomes, and tissue creatine levels in patients with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome” by Jelena Slankamenac, Marijana Ranisavljev, Nikola Todorovic, Jelena Ostojic, Valdemar Stajer, and Sergej M. Ostojic. Food Science & Nutrition. doi: 10.1002/fsn3.3597.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Znanost

Kina planira proširiti svemirsku stanicu kao alternativu ISS-u

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Svemirski teleskop Hubble snimio je zapanjujuću sliku lentikularne galaksije NGC 612

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

NASA-in projekt Daily Minor Planet: pomozite u otkrivanju novih asteroida i njihovom praćenju

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Kina planira proširiti svemirsku stanicu kao alternativu ISS-u

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Svemirski teleskop Hubble snimio je zapanjujuću sliku lentikularne galaksije NGC 612

Listopada 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-in projekt Daily Minor Planet: pomozite u otkrivanju novih asteroida i njihovom praćenju

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Japan ponovno pokušava u istraživanju Mjeseca, mogao bi biti peta zemlja koja je sletjela na Mjesec

Listopada 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari