Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

NASA-in Perseverance rover postavlja nove rekorde brzine na Marsu

ByGabriel Botha

Rujna 26, 2023
NASA-in Perseverance rover postavlja nove rekorde brzine na Marsu

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been making remarkable progress on the Martian surface, achieving new speed records since its landing in February 2021. Equipped with an advanced computer pilot called AutoNav, Perseverance has covered a distance of 2,490 feet (759 meters) through an area known as Snowdrift Peak in just a fraction of the time it would have taken previous Mars rovers.

AutoNav, detailed in a recent paper published in the journal Science Robotics, aids the rover in reducing driving time between scientific points of interest. Tyler Del Sesto, deputy rover planner lead for Perseverance, described the challenging terrain of Snowdrift Peak as densely populated with large rocks. Despite the obstacles, the team decided to navigate straight through instead of opting for a detour, which would have taken significantly longer.

Perseverance’s AutoNav system has enabled the rover to set several records, including a single-day drive distance of 1,140.7 feet (347.7 meters) and the longest drive without human intervention at 2,296.2 feet (699.9 meters). The rover’s dual-brain capability, with two computer systems working together, allows it to make real-time decisions while exploring the Martian surface.

As Perseverance continues its exploration, it is now facing new challenges. It has started its fourth science campaign, navigating the “Mandu Wall,” which is rich in carbonates and could provide valuable insights into Mars’ environmental history and potential signs of ancient microbial life. The evolution of Mars rovers since 1997 has been evident, with advancements in size, mobility, and technology. Perseverance, with its faster cameras and dedicated image processing computer, stands as a prime example of the progress made in Martian exploration.

Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Znanost

NASA-in astronaut Frank Rubio vraća se na Zemlju nakon rekordnog svemirskog leta

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Predsjednik ISRO-a: Istraživanje misije Venus radi odgovora na pitanja o budućnosti Zemlje

Rujna 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Znanstveni instrument na modulu Chandrayaan-3 šalje dovoljno podataka za buduće istraživanje egzoplaneta

Rujna 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

NASA-in astronaut Frank Rubio vraća se na Zemlju nakon rekordnog svemirskog leta

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Predsjednik ISRO-a: Istraživanje misije Venus radi odgovora na pitanja o budućnosti Zemlje

Rujna 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Znanstveni instrument na modulu Chandrayaan-3 šalje dovoljno podataka za buduće istraživanje egzoplaneta

Rujna 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Chandrayaan-3: Nada blijedi za Vikrama Landera i Pragyana Rovera

Rujna 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari