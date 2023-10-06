Gradski život

NASA će otkriti uzorak s asteroida Bennu koji je prikupila svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx

ByRobert Andrew

Listopada 6, 2023
NASA is set to provide the public with a glimpse of the asteroid sample brought back to Earth by its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. A livestream of the reveal will take place at 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11. The capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid “Bennu” landed at a Department of Defense training site in the Utah desert on September 24. Since then, scientists have been conducting initial analyses of the sample.

OSIRIS-REx successfully obtained its sample from Bennu in 2020 and spent the following year and a half observing the asteroid from above. In May 2021, it began its journey back to Earth. Upon its arrival last month, the canister was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to be opened.

Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is still in space and is now en route to an asteroid called Apophis, under a new mission name, OSIRIS-APEX.

Asteroid Bennu is estimated to be over 4.5 billion years old, and its materials could provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The mission has exceeded expectations by capturing more material than anticipated. Christopher Sneadr, NASA’s deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead, expressed excitement about the abundance of material, stating that “the very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it.”

The livestream event will offer further information about the findings from the captured material thus far, bringing us closer to uncovering the secrets held within the asteroid.

Izvori:
– NASA-in svemirski centar Johnson

