Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

NASA odabire SpaceX za misiju TRACERS za proučavanje Zemljine magnetosfere

ByGabriel Botha

Listopada 2, 2023
NASA odabire SpaceX za misiju TRACERS za proučavanje Zemljine magnetosfere

NASA has chosen SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket to launch the TRACERS (Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites) mission. This mission will consist of two small satellites that aim to investigate space weather and the impact of the Sun’s energy on Earth’s magnetosphere.

TRACERS will be an important addition to NASA’s heliophysics fleet, providing answers to long-standing questions about the Sun-Earth system. The satellites will focus on studying the interaction between solar wind, which is the continuous stream of ionized particles emanating from the Sun, and the magnetic environment around Earth.

This study will specifically look at magnetic reconnection, which occurs when two magnetic fields meet and results in a powerful transfer of energy. Understanding this process is crucial as it has the potential to affect crewed missions and sensitive satellites. The University of Iowa is leading the mission, in collaboration with partners at the Southwest Research Institute and Millennium Space Systems.

The mission’s principal investigator, Prof. Craig Kletzing, explained the significance of studying the cusp, a region where magnetic reconnection occurs. He stated, “Magnetic reconnection can happen in lots of places in the magnetopause, but it’s hard to survey such a giant search space. The cusp is one place where we can study the signatures of reconnection that happen all over.”

To gather data on reconnection, the TRACERS satellites will fly through the northern polar cusp, with one satellite following the other. By observing and analyzing the occurrence and frequency of reconnection at the outer edges of Earth’s magnetic field, scientists hope to enhance their understanding of how the Sun’s energy transfers to our planet.

In conclusion, the TRACERS mission, with the support of SpaceX and the Falcon 9 rocket, will contribute invaluable insights into the dynamics of Earth’s magnetosphere and its response to solar activity. This knowledge will aid in predicting and mitigating the potential impacts of space weather on Earth and its technological infrastructure.

definicije:
– Magnetosphere: The region surrounding a planet that is influenced by its magnetic field and protects it from the solar wind.
– Solar wind: The stream of charged particles, mainly protons and electrons, emitted by the Sun.
– Magnetic reconnection: The process where two magnetic fields collide and realign, releasing large amounts of energy.

Izvori:
– NASA
– University of Iowa
– Jugozapadni istraživački institut
– Millennium Space Systems

By Gabriel Botha

Povezano post

Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašili ste

Znanost

NASA-in teleskop James Webb detektira potencijalne znakove života na udaljenom planetu

Listopada 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

Kineske lunarne misije napreduju kao planovi Pekinga za buduće ekspedicije na Mjesec i istraživačku stanicu

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Athena: Sustav za modeliranje požara pokretan umjetnom inteligencijom bori se s požarima u NSW-u

Listopada 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina svemirska letjelica OSIRIS-REx vratila povijesni uzorak asteroida na Zemlju

Listopada 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari