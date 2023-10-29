A groundbreaking joint mission between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is set to launch in early 2024, aiming to revolutionize our understanding of Earth’s forest and wetland ecosystems and their impact on the global carbon cycle. Named NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), the radar satellite mission will provide detailed insights into these two crucial ecosystems, which play a vital role in regulating greenhouse gases and influencing climate change.

Replacing direct quotes, NASA reports that NISAR’s sophisticated radar systems will scan almost all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days. By collecting comprehensive data on land-cover changes, the mission will enable researchers to study the effects on the carbon cycle – the intricate processes through which carbon moves between the atmosphere, land, oceans, and living organisms.

Forests, with their trees storing carbon in their wood, and wetlands, with carbon held in layers of organic soil, both act as vital carbon sinks. Disruptions to these systems, whether gradual or abrupt, can trigger the accelerated release of carbon dioxide and methane, exacerbating climate change. The NISAR mission aims to track these changes on a global scale, helping scientists better understand the impacts on the carbon cycle and climate.

In addition to its role in monitoring ecosystem changes, NISAR will provide valuable information on land motion dynamics, aiding the study of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, landslides, and surface subsidence and uplift. Furthermore, the mission will capture data on the movements and melting of glaciers and sea ice.

The launch of NISAR in early 2024 from southern India marks a significant milestone in global efforts to study Earth’s ecosystems and climate. The collaboration between NASA and ISRO demonstrates the power of international cooperation in addressing critical environmental challenges facing our planet.

