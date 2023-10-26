Potraga za marsovskim ledom: otkrivanje potencijalnih staništa i resursa na Crvenom planetu

Scientists have long been fascinated by the possibility of finding water on Mars, and recent developments in the Subsurface Water Ice Mapping project (SWIM) have brought us closer than ever to uncovering the secrets hidden beneath the Martian surface. The newly released maps from SWIM, funded by NASA, provide detailed information about the likeliest places to find subsurface ice that could be accessed by future missions.

The importance of finding ice on Mars goes beyond its potential as a vital resource for future astronauts. Ice cores, similar to those scientists drill on Earth, could provide valuable insights into the climate history of Mars and help identify potential habitats for microbial life. The search for subsurface ice is necessary because liquid water is not stable on the Martian surface. Due to the thin atmosphere, any water immediately vaporizes. However, the poles of Mars contain ample amounts of ice, including water and dry ice (carbon dioxide).

The SWIM project, led by the Planetary Science Institute and managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, has integrated data from multiple NASA missions, including the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Mars Global Surveyor, to identify the most promising locations for Martian ice. Instruments on these spacecraft have already detected indications of subsurface frozen water in Mars’ mid-latitudes, with the northern mid-latitudes being particularly attractive due to their thicker atmosphere and potential for warm temperatures.

The latest SWIM map incorporates data from higher-resolution cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, providing a more detailed perspective of the boundary line of the ice. The map also includes sightings of polygon terrain caused by the expansion and contraction of subsurface ice. These observations further highlight the presence of ice hidden beneath the surface.

While the primary goal of SWIM is to locate Martian ice and potential landing sites for future missions, it also opens up new avenues for scientific study. Variations in the amount of water ice across different regions of Mars raise intriguing questions, and the map could lead to new hypotheses about these variations. Additionally, the project serves as a foundation for the proposed Mars Ice Mapper mission, which would further explore near-surface ice using a specialized radar system.

The quest for Martian ice continues to captivate scientists and space enthusiasts alike, as we explore the Red Planet’s potential for supporting human life and unraveling the mysteries of its history.

FAQ

Why is finding ice on Mars important?

Finding ice on Mars is crucial for supporting human exploration and potential colonization. Ice can serve as a vital resource for drinking water, as well as a key ingredient for producing rocket fuel. Additionally, studying Martian ice through ice cores can provide valuable insights into the planet’s climate history and the possibility of past or present microbial life.

Why is the search for subsurface ice necessary?

Liquid water is not stable on the Martian surface due to the planet’s thin atmosphere. Any water immediately vaporizes. Therefore, the search for subsurface ice is necessary to find stable water resources. The poles of Mars are known to contain substantial amounts of ice, but these regions are not suitable for human exploration due to extremely cold temperatures.

What is the significance of the SWIM project?

The Subsurface Water Ice Mapping project (SWIM) plays a vital role in identifying potential landing sites for future Mars missions. By integrating data from various NASA missions, SWIM has created detailed maps that highlight the most promising areas to access Martian ice. These maps contribute to our understanding of Mars’ climate history and aid in the search for habitable environments.

What are the future prospects of the SWIM project?

The SWIM project serves as a foundation for the proposed Mars Ice Mapper mission. If approved, this mission would involve an orbiter equipped with specialized radar designed to search for near-surface ice beyond the areas confirmed by previous missions. The Mars Ice Mapper mission aims to further explore the presence of Martian ice and enhance our knowledge of the Red Planet’s resources.