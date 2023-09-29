Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

NASA-ina misija asteroida Psyche odgođena za tjedan dana

ByMampho Brescia

Rujna 29, 2023
NASA-ina misija asteroida Psyche odgođena za tjedan dana

The launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission has been delayed by one week. Originally scheduled to take place on October 5, the launch has been pushed back to October 12. This delay will allow the NASA team to verify the parameters used to control the spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters, ensuring their long-term health. The adjustment in parameters was made in response to updated temperature predictions.

The one-week delay shortens the launch window for the mission, which now runs through October 25. On the same day the delay was announced, a flight readiness review was conducted, approving a “static fire” test of the Falcon Heavy rocket, which will carry the Psyche spacecraft. This test involves firing the rocket’s first-stage engines briefly while the vehicle remains grounded.

The Psyche mission will be the eighth launch for the Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation after NASA’s Space Launch System. It will also be the first NASA mission to utilize the Falcon Heavy.

The $1.2 billion Psyche mission plans to study a peculiar metallic asteroid bearing the same name, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, with its outer layers stripped away through powerful impacts. This unique object has never been observed up close, and the mission hopes to provide valuable insights about its composition.

“I am so looking forward to seeing those first images,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division. “They are going to be spectacular, when we finally get to see what this metal looks like up close.”

-

Izvori:
- Nijedna

By Mampho Brescia

Povezano post

Znanost

Studija otkriva utjecaj kruženja metana u arktičkim jezerima na klimatske promjene

Rujna 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

NASA i SpaceX odredili listopadski datum lansiranja misije Psyche

Rujna 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Važnost upravljanja postavkama kolačića za personalizirano internetsko iskustvo

Rujna 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašili ste

Znanost

Studija otkriva utjecaj kruženja metana u arktičkim jezerima na klimatske promjene

Rujna 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA i SpaceX odredili listopadski datum lansiranja misije Psyche

Rujna 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Važnost upravljanja postavkama kolačića za personalizirano internetsko iskustvo

Rujna 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA proširuje operacije svemirske letjelice New Horizons za multidisciplinarnu znanost

Rujna 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari