Nanoengineers Utilize DNA to Create Novel Quasicrystals

Nanoengineers have achieved a groundbreaking feat by creating quasicrystals, uniquely structured materials, using DNA and nanoparticles. Traditionally, crystals exhibit a repeating structure, whereas quasicrystals feature non-repetitive patterns. This atypical arrangement grants quasicrystals exceptional properties, such as unconventional electronic behavior, distinct heat and light absorption, and surfaces with extreme hardness or slipperiness.

The team of researchers from Northwestern University, the University of Michigan, and the Center for Cooperative Research in Biomaterials in Spain published their findings in Nature Materials. The study marks a significant advancement in nanomaterial design, as it demonstrates the use of DNA as a programmable tool for intentionally assembling quasicrystals.

“The existence of quasicrystals has been a puzzle for decades, and their discovery appropriately was awarded with a Nobel Prize,” asserted Chad Mirkin, the George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University and co-corresponding author of the study. He further explains that the research helps demystify the formation of quasicrystals while leveraging the programmable nature of DNA to engineer their assembly.

Engineers see nanoparticles as “designer atoms” due to the level of control they offer in synthetic material production. However, directing nanoparticles to assemble into desired structures poses a challenge. By utilizing DNA-encoded strands that recognize each other, the researchers successfully programmed the nanoparticles to form a quasicrystal. The team focused on bipyramidal shapes, ultimately finding that ten-sided pentagonal bipyramids, known as decahedra, formed quasicrystals under specific conditions.

Through a combination of theoretical predictions and experimental verification using electron microscopy and X-ray scattering, the team successfully fabricated a quasicrystal structure using decahedron particles. This achievement demonstrates a significant advancement in nanoscience and provides new insights into the controlled engineering of colloidal quasicrystals.

PITANJA:

Q: What are quasicrystals?

A: Quasicrystals are materials with non-repetitive patterns, unlike ordinary crystals.

Q: What exceptional properties do quasicrystals possess?

A: Quasicrystals can exhibit unique electronic behavior, absorb heat and light differently, and possess surfaces with extreme hardness or slipperiness.

Q: How were the quasicrystals created in this study?

A: Nanoengineers used DNA and nanoparticles to intentionally assemble quasicrystals, programming the particles to form a specific structure.

Q: Who conducted the research?

A: The study was a collaboration between researchers from Northwestern University, the University of Michigan, and the Center for Cooperative Research in Biomaterials in Spain.

Q: What significant milestone was achieved with this research?

A: This study marks a significant milestone in the realm of nanoscience, as it demonstrates the controlled engineering of colloidal quasicrystals using DNA.