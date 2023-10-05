NASA predviđa potencijalno katastrofalan sudar asteroida sa Zemljom za 159 godina

NASA has issued a prediction that an asteroid the size of our Moon may potentially collide with Earth in 159 years. The asteroid, known as Bennu, is estimated to have a diameter of 1,610 feet and could strike Earth with the force of 22 atomic bombs. While the chances of a collision are slim, NASA’s calculations have raised concerns about the potential catastrophic impact.

Bennu was first discovered in 1999 and has been closely monitored since due to its considerable size and the small yet plausible chance of it impacting our planet. Numerous internet videos depict the devastating consequences of such an event.

To further investigate this possibility, NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx mission in 2016. This mission aims to intersect with Bennu and study its composition. The projected collision date is set for September 24, 2184, which gives scientists time to gather more information and potentially develop mitigation strategies.

If Bennu were to collide with Earth, it would release approximately 1,200 megatons of energy, 24 times more powerful than the most potent nuclear weapon on Earth. While the odds of a collision are currently estimated at 1 in 22, NASA continues to closely monitor Bennu’s trajectory and its potential gravitational interactions with our planet.

In addition to the collision risk, Bennu’s close encounters with Earth every six years have captured scientists’ attention. Although the probability of a collision on these encounters is currently low, with odds of 1 in 2,700 or 0.037%, it remains a noteworthy statistic given Earth’s age.

Despite the potentially catastrophic consequences, NASA classifies Bennu as a “potentially hazardous asteroid,” with the potential to come within 4.65 million miles of our planet. The scientific interest in Bennu lies not only in its collision potential but also in its geological and chemical composition, which provides valuable insights into the origin and development of our rocky planet.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which successfully collected samples from Bennu in 2020, marked a significant milestone in asteroid exploration and sample retrieval. This mission aims to enhance our understanding of asteroids and their potential impact on Earth.

Overall, while the likelihood of a collision with Bennu is currently low, the potential consequences and ongoing monitoring emphasize the importance of continued research and preparedness for potential asteroid impacts.

Izvori:

NASA: National Aeronautics and Space Administration