SpaceX Falcon 9 raketa spremna za lansiranje 22 Starlink satelita

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 8, 2023
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites on Friday evening. The launch will take place from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. There are three launch opportunities available, with the first one set for 7:56 p.m. EDT (2356 UTC), followed by two later opportunities at 11:12 p.m. EDT (0312 UTC) and 11:30 p.m. EDT (0330 UTC).

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket will undergo its seventh flight and is expected to land on the drone ship called ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean.

The forecast issued by the 45th Weather Squadron indicates a 60-percent chance of acceptable launch conditions for the first opportunity, improving to 85 percent for the subsequent opportunities. These conditions are crucial for ensuring a successful launch.

To provide comprehensive coverage of the event, a live broadcast will be available from Cape Canaveral. Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith will provide commentary starting approximately one hour before the launch.

This launch marks another milestone for SpaceX’s Starlink initiative, which aims to provide global broadband coverage through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. The second-generation Starlink satellites will enhance the speed and reliability of the internet service, bringing it closer to achieving its mission.

Sources: 45th Weather Squadron, Spaceflight Now

