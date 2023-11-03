Istraživanje tajni galaktičkog rođenja: otkrivanje misterija galaksije M83

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has once again captured a mesmerizing image that unveils the hidden secrets of the cosmos. Through its powerful Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the telescope clicked an extraordinary spiral galaxy known as M83, or NGC 5236. Situated approximately 15 million light-years away from our planet, M83 has become a focal point for scientists seeking to unravel the enigmatic process of stellar birth.

Revealing the galaxy’s captivating features, JWST’s MIRI utilizes infrared light, allowing it to perceive the universe beyond the range of human vision. The image showcases vibrant blue hues in the center, denoting regions enriched with numerous stars within M83. Bright yellow streaks gracefully traverse the galaxy, representing the formation of new stars akin to celestial nurseries. Meanwhile, orange-red splashes highlight areas abundant in specific carbon-based molecules, expertly detected by MIRI.

To gain deeper insights into the formation and influences of stars within galaxies, scientists have embarked on a remarkable program called FEAST (Feedback in Emerging Extragalactic Star Clusters). By focusing on M83 and five other unique galaxies, this groundbreaking initiative seeks to comprehend the intricate mechanisms underlying stellar birth. Stellar feedback, a term referring to the release of energy from stars into their surrounding environments, plays a pivotal role in determining the rate of star formation. European Space Agency’s official statement emphasizes the significance of comprehending stellar feedback, as it enables the construction of accurate universal models of star birth.

Through comprehensive studies of this dynamic relationship, scientists aim to enhance their existing models and gain deeper understanding of stellar birth and growth. Prior to M83, the JWST was employed to investigate another notable galaxy, M51, as part of the FEAST program. Armed with the extraordinary capabilities of the JWST, scientists continue to unlock the mysteries of our vast universe and shed light on the profound phenomena shaping our cosmic landscape.

