Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Međunarodna noć promatranja Mjeseca koja će se održati u Bakersfieldu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Listopada 16, 2023
Međunarodna noć promatranja Mjeseca koja će se održati u Bakersfieldu

The Kern Astronomical Society is organizing an International Observe the Moon Night at Riverwalk Park in Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 21. This event offers the community a chance to see the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn through a telescope at no cost.

The event is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, allowing participants to witness the beauty of these celestial bodies up close and personal. However, if you are unable to attend the event, NASA suggests alternative ways to celebrate and watch the moon.

These alternatives include simply looking up at the moon, using a telescope or binoculars for a closer view, capturing stunning photographs of the moon, relaxing on your couch while gazing at the moon, exploring its topography by touch, creating and admiring moon art, listening to the moon, taking a virtual field trip to the moon, and seeing the moon through the eyes of a spacecraft. Additionally, observing the moon throughout the year can help deepen one’s understanding of our natural satellite.

For more detailed information and resources on International Observe the Moon Night, you can visit the NASA website.

Izvori:
– Kern Astronomical Society
– NASA

definicije:
– Telescope: an optical instrument used for observing remote objects, consisting of a long tube with lenses and/or mirrors that gather and focus light.
– Binoculars: a pair of small telescopes mounted side by side, allowing for enhanced vision and depth perception when observing distant objects.
– Topography: the arrangement of the physical features of an area, such as mountains, rivers, and valleys.
– Spacecraft: a vehicle designed for travel or operation in outer space.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Povezano post

Znanost

Odgođena svemirska šetnja na Međunarodnoj svemirskoj postaji zbog curenja rashladne tekućine

Listopada 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Znanost

Rizici kontaminacije nanoplastikom i metalima u slatkovodnim ekosustavima utvrđeni međunarodnom studijom

Listopada 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

Nobelova nagrada za kemiju 2023.: Revolucioniranje optike i nanotehnologije s kvantnim točkama

Listopada 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Odgođena svemirska šetnja na Međunarodnoj svemirskoj postaji zbog curenja rashladne tekućine

Listopada 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Rizici kontaminacije nanoplastikom i metalima u slatkovodnim ekosustavima utvrđeni međunarodnom studijom

Listopada 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nobelova nagrada za kemiju 2023.: Revolucioniranje optike i nanotehnologije s kvantnim točkama

Listopada 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ina misija Psyche: Istraživanje asteroidne psihe bogate metalima

Listopada 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari