Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Znanost

Znanstvenici razvili ultra-širokopojasni fotodetektor koristeći upleteni dvoslojni grafen

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 27, 2023
Znanstvenici razvili ultra-širokopojasni fotodetektor koristeći upleteni dvoslojni grafen

Researchers at ICFO and their collaborators have developed a novel ultra-broadband photodetector using twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG). This new device is capable of efficiently detecting light across a wide spectral range, from far-terahertz to near-infrared wavelengths. The photodetector eliminates the need for external electric fields and offers scalability for industrial applications.

Traditional photoconductor arrays based on mercury cadmium telluride elements are currently used for hyperspectral imaging, but they are not efficient over the entire spectrum and are unable to detect terahertz wavelengths. In contrast, TDBG has the potential to overcome these limitations and improve the performance and efficiency of light detection.

The researchers fabricated TDBG devices by rotating two bilayer graphene stacks by a large angle. These devices create their own intrinsic electric field without the need for additional electrodes, making them scalable for mass production. The team then conducted extensive experiments to study the photoresponse and photoconductivity of TDBG.

The results showed that the TDBG ultra-broadband photodetector has good quantum efficiency, enhanced photoconductivity through interlayer screening, and scalability without the need for external gates. This breakthrough opens up possibilities for a wide range of applications, including autonomous driving, environmental monitoring, healthcare, space exploration, agriculture, and food processing.

This research highlights the potential of twisted double bilayer graphene as a highly efficient and versatile material for photodetection.

Izvori:
– ICFO/M. Ceccanti

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Znanost

NASA-in astronaut i ruski kozmonauti vraćaju se kući nakon jednogodišnje svemirske misije

Rujna 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Upravljanje trenjem na grafenskim površinama pomoću električnih polja

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Znanost

NASA-in astronaut Frank Rubio vraća se na Zemlju nakon rekordnog svemirskog leta

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašili ste

Znanost

NASA-in astronaut i ruski kozmonauti vraćaju se kući nakon jednogodišnje svemirske misije

Rujna 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Upravljanje trenjem na grafenskim površinama pomoću električnih polja

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-in astronaut Frank Rubio vraća se na Zemlju nakon rekordnog svemirskog leta

Rujna 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

Predsjednik ISRO-a: Istraživanje misije Venus radi odgovora na pitanja o budućnosti Zemlje

Rujna 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari